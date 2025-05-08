Good Bad Ugly OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Ajith Kumar starrer action comedy film

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly made its digital debut today, May 8, on Netflix. The movie earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide at the box office and is now entertaining audiences on OTT. If you missed watching this film in theaters, here's your chance to catch it online. However, first, let’s check what netizens have to say about the Ajith starrer..

Many felt that Good Bad Ugly delivered a great theatrical experience. To them, the plot was "simple and silly", but they enjoyed it; what mattered more was the full dose of entertainment. Fans loved the many Ajith references and mass moments.

A few also said that the film was fun from beginning to end. They enjoyed watching Ajith in every frame. His energy and screen presence was impressive. They felt the director, Adhik Ravichandran, portrayed him the way a true fan would.

Several appreciated the first half. They mentioned the powerful intro, a catchy song, and an explosive interval scene. The film’s fast-paced screenplay also received praise. Viewers said the background score, especially the GBU theme, was used well.

But to many, the story wasn’t strong. But the excitement and mass appeal made up for it. They felt Ajith didn’t just act—he owned every scene. Fans said he looked like he was enjoying himself.

Some also pointed out the nostalgic touch. They loved the use of old song references. For them, it added charm and emotion to the film.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Apart from Ajith, Good Bad Ugly features Trisha Krishnan, Simran, Arjun Das, and Priya Prakash Varrier in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming OTT releases.

