Pic: When Nayanthara’s son met Thalapathy Vijay, Vignesh Shivan pens a note

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday on June 22, 2025. As the superstar is being surrounded by celebratory wishes from all corners, a special picture features the actor meeting Nayanthara’s son.

In a recent post by Vignesh Shivan, the filmmakers made a wish to the superstar as his son posed along with Vijay. Sharing the wishful post on social media, the actor-director said, “Happy birthday dearest Vijay sir it’s not easy to earn so much love from everyone around! Be the blessed human you are!”

“Your intention to choose ways for giving back the love to your fellow humans, may all the hard work & efforts become a huge blockbuster,” Vignesh added. The director also wished him for the success of Jana Nayagan and all future ventures.

Nayanthara’s son and Thalapathy Vijay pose together

Over the years, Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara have shared the screen 3 times in total, including a cameo appearance by her for a song in Sivakasi. Moreover, they were the leading pair in films like Villu and Bigil. Now, one of her twins was seen alongside the actor, making it a picture-perfect moment.

Thalapathy Vijay has been making the headlines as the superstar celebrates his 51st birthday. The makers of the actor’s upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, unveiled its first glimpse titled “First Roar.”

The short video glimpse featured the actor in a police avatar, blazing up the screens with his fiery presence as a menacing officer.

The movie, directed by H Vinoth is touted to be the actor’s final cinematic venture before entering politics as a full-timer. However, in a recent public appearance, the film’s co-actress Mamitha Baiju revealed the details when she asked him about the same.

During her appearance at an event in Ireland, the actress revealed that the actor’s future in cinema depends on the results of the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Talking about the movie, Jana Nayagan is said to be a political action drama with Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as the co-leads. Aside from them, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and more are expected to play key roles. The film is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is set to appear in various movies, including Chiranjeevi’s Mega157, Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer MMMN (Patriot), Toxic with Yash, and many more.

