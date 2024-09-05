The GOAT: MS Dhoni is part of Thalapathy Vijay’s movie but with a TWIST; moviegoers go berserk

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-hyped and anticipated release, The Greatest Of All Time, finally hit theaters on September 5, 2024. Based on the initial responses of the fans and followers of the actor, it can be summed up that the film is already a hit. And now, another special video is doing the rounds on the internet, which features a special appearance of India’s legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the film.

Well, reports about MS Dhoni being a part of The GOAT had created quite a stir among the audiences, who were keen to witness the two stalwarts in different fields share the screen. And now, a video capturing one of the scenes of the film has finally confirmed the same.

Shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the video captured a particular scene from the film where MS Dhoni does indeed make an appearance. It shows a clip of the cricketer while stepping inside the stadium for one of his matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At the same time, Thalapathy Vijay is also seen gearing up for an action sequence on a bike.

Before the film’s release, the director of GOAT, Venkat Prabhu, dropped the release promo of the movie on X (formerly Twitter). The glimpse includes some selectively collected action-packed sequences from the entire film, which is nothing more than an edge-of-the-seat thrill. It left the audiences all geared up and intrigued about what they are to expect from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer once it hits the silver screen.

For the untold, the Leo star is essaying double roles in the movie, that of the father named Gandhi and his son named Jeevan. Well, Gandhi is supposed to be a top agent from an anti-terrorist squad who has stayed away from his organization for far too long. However, owing to the current situation of crisis, he decides to step in once again and is led to reconcile with his mates once more.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT includes a stellar star cast, with actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Malvika Sharma, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu and others.