WATCH: Rajinikanth clicks selfie with fans as superstar arrives in Vizag to shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth recently arrived in Vizag to commence shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The Jailer actor was also spotted clicking selfies with fans eagerly awaiting his presence at the airport. Several videos of his arrival in Vizag are now going viral on social media.

As per media reports, the actor will be shooting for Coolie in Vizag for approximately 40 days. Some of the key scenes from the film will be shot in and around the city. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has dedicated almost 160 days to the next phase of this project.

For the unversed, Coolie marks superstar Rajinikanth's first project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is expected to get a pan-India release and aims for a theatrical release in the latter half of 2025.

Based on the first glimpse of the project, this action thriller is supposedly set against the backdrop of the gold smuggling mafia.

Thalaivar is expected to play a complex character allegedly involved in the illegal trade of gold in this film. The film will blend action with a gripping narrative, similar to Lokesh Kanagaraj's other projects.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film will also feature Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role. Actor Sathyaraj will also be reuniting with Thalaivar for Coolie after their movie together in 1986. Other notable actors who are a part of this project are Mahendran, Upendra, and others.

However, there were rumors of a fallout between Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj during the Cauvery water dispute. Many believed there was some kind of tension between the two veteran stars over a speech by the Baahubali actor.

Nevertheless, Sathyaraj's son Sibiraj revealed during the promotion of his film Maayon that the two actors share mutual respect. Even Sathyaraj disclosed that he turned down roles in Rajinikanth's films, such as Sivaji and Endhiran, not due to any conflict but dissatisfaction with the roles he was offered.

