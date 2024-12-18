The Raja Saab: Makers drop update on Prabhas starrer’s teaser release; confirm nearly 80% of shoot is completed

Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens in 2025 with his horror-comedy film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruti. Amid ongoing buzz about the film’s teaser releasing on Christmas or New Year, the makers have provided an official update regarding the same.

In a recent post on their official X (formerly Twitter) platform, the makers said:

“The Raja Saab shooting is progressing rapidly with continuous day-and-night schedules. Nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed, and post-production work is in full swing.”

Additionally, the makers addressed the rumors by stating:

“We’ve noticed various speculations circulating about the teaser release during Christmas or New Year. We kindly request you not to believe these false rumors. We will officially announce any updates at the right time.”

This statement highlights that the team will make proper announcements for the film at an appropriate time.

See the official post for The Raja Saab here:

Talking about The Raja Saab , the Prabhas-starrer movie was initially announced to release on April 10, 2025. However, recent reports claim that the film might be postponed to a later date. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether the movie is being delayed or not.

The horror-comedy movie has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. The film, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is speculated to feature him in dual roles, with actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan playing the female leads.

Advertisement

Moving forward, Prabhas is currently shooting for a film tentatively titled PrabhasHanu or Fauji. The movie, directed by Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, is expected to be a period drama, with the Baahubali actor playing the role of a British Indian soldier.

Additionally, the actor is set to collaborate with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a cop-action flick titled Spirit. The film, which has been creating significant buzz, is expected to portray Prabhas as an angry young man. Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor are reportedly in talks to play key roles in the movie.

Furthermore, the actor has other exciting projects lined up, including the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD , Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and two additional projects with the makers of Salaar in subsequent years.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas apologizes to his fans in Japan in an emotional video; here’s why