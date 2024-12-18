Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas apologizes to his fans in Japan in an emotional video; here’s why

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the big screens in Japan on January 3, 2025. As the film inches closer to release in the country, the actor was expected to make an appearance. However, it seems that fans in Japan would have to wait to see the Baahubali star.

In a recent video uploaded by the makers, the actor has issued an apology for being unable to attend the premiere screening in Japan. The actor has sustained a sprain during his shoot, which made him incapable of coming in person.

Starting off his salutations in Japanese, the Baahubali actor said, “Thank you so much for the love you’ve shown me for all these years. I have been waiting to come to Japan for a long time, but very…very sorry that I am unable to make it now due to a sprain during shoot. However, I promise to meet you all soon and enjoy the release of Kalki 2898 AD. On 3rd January, see you all very soon in Japan.”

See the apology video ft Prabhas:

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is set in a dystopian future. It begins 6000 years after the Kurukshetra War in the Mahabharata. In the year 2898 AD, Kashi will become the last city in the world, ruled by a totalitarian government led by Supreme Yaskin, a self-proclaimed god.

As common people struggle to make a living in the new world, a new ray of hope shines upon them with the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, who is set to bring an end to the Kali Yuga, as per the Hindu myths.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also features key roles for Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many others. Additionally, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, and SS Rajamouli made cameo appearances in the film.

Moving ahead, Prabhas is currently working on his film, tentatively called PrabhasHanu, aka Fauji. The movie, directed by Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, is a period venture. The actor also has films like The Raja Saab and Spirit in the pipeline.

