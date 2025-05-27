POLL: Prabhas’ Spirit, Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 or Allu Arjun’s AA22, which Telugu pan-India film are you excited for? Vote

Pan-India films have become a norm nowadays and the Telugu film industry seems to be marching ahead with some such big-ticket projects lined up. Yes, we’re talking about the upcoming films SSMB29, Spirit, and AA22 which have left fans buzzing with excitement.

All the three big ventures have promised to bring a new dose of entertainment and audiences are in for a treat once these films make their way to the theaters.

Mahesh Babu’s globe-trotting adventure SSMB29

Mahesh Babu is working with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the first-time ever in SSMB29. This one has been marked as a globe-trotting adventure and has been extensively shot in various scenic locations in India and abroad.

The film is not only being made on a huge budget and mammoth scale, but it has also roped in several A-listers from the fraternity. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are two such actors who are playing key roles in the film.

Allu Arjun’s superhero project AA22

Up next we have Allu Arjun who is coming with Atlee for a superhero project, titled AA22. The film was recently announced and is another pan-India project in the making. Since it's the first collaboration between the actor-director duo, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it an impactful one.

As per the latest reports, the film will use extensive VFX for which Atlee has been taking help from LA experts. Reports suggest that Allu Arjun will have a triple role, and as per ongoing buzz, the film will have 6 heroines in total.

Prabhas’ big-budget cop drama Spirit

Finally, we have Prabhas whose pan-India mega project is with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Titled Spirit, the film is an avenging cop drama where the actor will pull off an unforgettable role.

The makers recently announced finalizing Triptii Dimri as the leading lady. Reports further suggest that she would play the role of a doctor in the film. Spirit would be beyond a mass entertainer and will present a new dimension altogether.

Which one of these 3 mega-budget pan-India films are you most excited for? Vote and tell us now.

