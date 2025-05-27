Kannappa: Hard drive containing unreleased footage of Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming Telugu fantasy film goes missing

Vishnu Manchu is all set to bring a multi-starrer spectacle with his next film, Kannappa. The Telugu fantasy drama has locked its release date in June and has cameos of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Ahead of its release, the makers have now fallen prey to a great risk.

Kannappa’s unreleased footage goes missing

Ahead of preparation for its promotional spree, a hard drive consisting of unreleased and important footage from the movie has gone missing.

As per a report by 123 Telugu, this hard drive consisted of some crucial scenes and was meant to be delivered from a Mumbai-based VFX company to the production house down South.

Back in the office of the producers, this drive was first received in person by a man named Raghu, who then handed it over to Charitha for safekeeping. And now the lady has gone missing, further complicating matters.

Kannappa producers file police case over missing hard drive

The executive producer of Kannappa, Vijay Kumar, has filed a police complaint in this matter in an attempt to rescue the lost footage. The investigation has been going on in full swing.

The incident has left a shocking impact on the makers and has put the film at risk ahead of its release. Further updates on the matter are still awaited from the makers at this point.

Kannappa marks special cameos by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and more

In other news, Kannappa has already grabbed solid attention owing to its lineup of starry cameos by actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal and more.

These superstars will be essaying crucial roles and each one of them has been given considerable screen time for the same.

