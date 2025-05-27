The Raja Saab: Prabhas’ romantic horror comedy likely to lock December 2025 for theatrical release

Prabhas has been at the forefront of headlines courtesy of his exciting lineup of films. The actor has been hustling between various film schedules and this has already piqued quite the interest among fans. One of these projects of the Rebel star includes The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. While the makers of the romantic horror comedy has kept a silence on any further updates, a new report has now suggested a possible release date for the movie.

The Raja Saab locks in December 2025 release date

A News18 report has now suggested that the makers of The Raja Saab are likely to have finalized the release date for the film as December 5, 2025. The portal confirmed the same via a source close to the producers.

While this report itself has raised quite the buzz around the film once again, there has been no official confirmation on the same yet. It is speculated that the final update will be made sometime soon.

The Raja Saab faced postponement

For the unversed, the Prabhas starrer was initially supposed to release on April 10. However, due to a delay in pending VFX work, it got pushed and since then, there has not been any confirmation on the new release date for the film.

The teaser of the horror comedy is allegedly scheduled to release by the end of May 2025.

Cast and crew of The Raja Saab

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the titular role. Other actors include Malvika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and more. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is expected to play the villain in the film.

Prabhas’ work front

Coming back to Prabhas, the actor has an impeccable lineup of films next. These include Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and a special cameo role in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Once these are completed, the actor will be joining in for Salaar 2 and a sequel of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

