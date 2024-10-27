WATCH: Siddharth refuses to pose for paparazzi while Aditi Rao Hydari waits for him at airport; here's what happens next

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are among the most sought-after couples in the Indian film industry. Recently, the duo was spotted by paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport ahead of the Diwali festivities. While Aditi appeared cheerful as she interacted with the shutterbugs, Siddharth chose not to stop and pose for the photographers.

Despite Siddharth's successful attempt to ignore the paps, Aditi took the time to pose and wish them an early happy Diwali. Several videos of the couple have since circulated on the internet, sparking a range of reactions. After one clip surfaced, a netizen commented, "I like his attitude," while others condemned Siddharth's behavior.

A few days ago, Aditi Rao Hydari attended a star-studded Diwali bash in a black bodycon dress that caught the attention of her fans. Her thigh-high slit ensemble featured white floral embellishments that complemented her aesthetic look. She completed her look with minimal accessories, black heels and a matching handbag.

Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, the couple tied the knot in presence of their family members and loved ones in a 400-year-old temple in Telangana on September 16. During an interview with Vogue, the two opened up about their relationship and what all they love about one another.

Siddharth shared that his love language to Aditi is quite different and added, "I do so many things wrong every 5 minutes. 90% of the words I speak to her are sorry; the remaining 10 are thank you."

For the unversed, Siddharth and Aditi started dating back in 2021 after they met on the sets of Maha Samudram. Rumors of a relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth started circulating in 2022 after Aditi shared a birthday message for him. The pair has stayed private about their connection, choosing not to confirm or deny the speculation surrounding their romance, until they got engaged earlier this year in March.

