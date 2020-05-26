THROWBACK: Sai Pallavi thought Alphonse Puthren was a stalker when he approached her for Premam

When Premam director Alphonse Puthren approached Sai Pallavi for a role in the film, she first thought he was stalking her.

Sai Pallavi, who made her Mollywood debut as Malar teacher in Alphonse Puthren’s blockbuster Premam, became a crush of men in South India. As she has a humble girl-next-door look, she had a massive fan base. Now, she has occupied a separate space for herself in the hearts of the audience. Talking to Scroll, Sai Pallavi has once opened up about how she landed the role of Malar teacher in Premam. She was reportedly approached after her participation in reality dance show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva. However, she ignored it thinking it was a prank.

Later, Alphonse Puthren approached her again after 6 years. After ignoring the call, she told her mother to deal with the caller. However, when she repeatedly got calls from Alphonse Puthren, she thought he was a stalker and wanted to lodge a police complaint on him. Later, when he explained her that he was a filmmaker and that he wanted her to play the leading lady in Premam, she apparently got embarrassed for the misunderstanding.

“Alphonse Puthren, the director of Premam, had apparently seen my performance. He got in touch with me on Facebook for a music video. I thought it was a prank and dismissed it. After six years, he messaged me again. I thought he was a stalker and told my mother not to pick up his calls. But he called again and again. I even thought I should lodge a police complaint. Finally, he introduced himself forcibly, told me to check Wikipedia and then said that he’d like me to be a part of Premam. I was so embarrassed that I misunderstood him,” she was quoted as saying by Scroll.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati directed by Venu Udugula. Recently, on her birthday, the makers of Virata Parvam revealed her first look from the film. Hearsay has that she will be seen as a country singer in the film. She was also trained intensively for her role in Virata Parvam, according to media reports. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The shooting of Virata Parvam was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera. She will also be seen as the leading lady in Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

