THROWBACK: When Ajith Kumar refused a Rs 1 crore offer for soft drink advertisement amid financial setbacks

Ajith Kumar, one of the leading actors of Tamil cinema, has weaved magic on the celluloid with his fantastic work. Apart from his professional highlights, it has been his personality that has always mesmerized his fans.

The fact that he always abides by a set of moral principles in his life has inspired millions. For instance, Ajith once refused to be a part of a commercial for a soft drink brand despite the enormous paycheck offered, giving a befitting proof of his high values.

During the initial few years of his career, Ajith Kumar faced financial challenges and was reportedly going through some dire circumstances. It was at this point that the actor was approached by the popular soft drink brand, Pepsi, with the idea of roping him in for a commercial advertisement.

The actor was promised a remuneration of Rs. 1 crore for the same. While for many, it would have been the easiest choice to say yes to the project considering the financial situation, Ajith, on the contrary, straight up rejected the project.

However, the Vedalam star had a solid reason for rejecting such a perfectly lucrative opportunity despite needing the money associated with it. According to various reports, Ajith claimed that if he were to associate with and advertise for the soft drink brand, his fans would follow his steps and purchase the product. However, this would ultimately not set a good example on his part.

Fast forward to now, Ajith Kumar is one of the highest-paid and most-loved actors. He has had a busy year or so recently. After the success of his two previous films, Valimai and Thunivu, he is set to make an impactful performance in the upcoming films, Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.

