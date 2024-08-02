PHOTOS: After Thalapathy Vijay, Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan meets Rajinikanth post film's success at box office

Talented director Nithilan Saminathan has set social media on fire by sharing some heartwarming pictures from his meeting with Rajinikanth. The filmmaker took to his social media, dropped two lovely pictures, and penned a sweet note for the legendary actor.

Nithilan Saminathan wrote, “Dear super star @Rajinikanth sir, thank you for the charismatic meeting. It was like reading a novel of life, experience, understanding of the way of living from the golden hands of Kollywood.”

Check out the pictures below!

Further, the Maharaja director spoke about how he was awe-struck by Rajinikanth’s humility and hospitality. Moreover, as per the post, the duo also spoke about Nithilan Saminathan’s last blockbuster film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja.

The Lal Salaam actor told the director about how much he loved the crime thriller. Judging by the pictures, Rajinikanth and Nithilan Saminathan met at the former’s residence. While the Lingaa actor is seen in his laid-back casual look with a grey t-shirt and white veshti, the filmmaker can be seen clad in denim and a white shirt.

Earlier, Nithilan had met Thalapathy Vijay, and their pictures had gone viral. In a chat with touring talkies, the director revealed how Vijay was appreciating him for the excellent screenplay he wrote. Nithilan revealed that the Leo actor was well aware of every detail in the movie.

Moreover, he also shared that he was quite nervous about meeting the superstar. "When I got nervous, Thalapathy Vijay just smiled and asked me to be cool; everything is fine," he added.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has two much-awaited films. The first one is TJ Gnanavel's directorial, Vettaiyan. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in crucial roles, along with the superstar.

It is worth mentioning that this Vettaiyan marks the reunion between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Reportedly, the plot revolves around the story of a retired cop who is out to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him.

Furthermore, the Petta actor will be seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed flick Coolie. The film's developers recently released an intriguing title teaser.

