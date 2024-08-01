THROWBACK: When Suriya rejected an offer to be a part of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit Baahubali

SS Rajamouli’s greatest blockbuster and pan-Indian release, Baahubali starring Prabhas in a key role, shattered box office numbers and created an impact in Indian cinema. The film, which was theatrically released in two parts within a span of two years, ended up creating a special place in the hearts of the audience. Although, did you know it was supposed to have another superstar as a part of the star cast but he rejected the offer. Well, we are speaking about Suriya.

Tamil sensation Suriya was offered a pivotal character in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. According to a report by News18, while the filmmaker was keen on the Nandha star coming on-board for the project, Suriya, on the other hand was not satisfied with the character outline and rejected it.

Nonetheless, in several of his interviews later on, Suriya openly expressed his regret on rejecting such a magnanimous project with an eminent director like SS Rajamouli, with whom a plethora of artists and other actors wish to work with.

Talking about the same, Suriya had said, “We all make mistakes in life and even I did. I missed out on a big opportunity to work with Rajamouli. But I am ready to do a film with him if he considers.”

Well, this is not the first time that a South cinema actor has let go of an opportunity to be a part of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Before Suriya, it was none other than the legendary Telugu actor, Mohanlal who stepped out of the same.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Mohanlal was offered the role of Kattapa in the film, which was enacted by Sathyaraj. However, the Neru actor was dissatisfied with the screen time allotted to the particular actor and hence he rejected the offer.

Coming back to Suriya, he is all set to bring spectacle on the celluloid with his forthcoming projects. First up, he has the Tamil fantasy thriller, Kanguva on his list. Directed by Siva, it features a robust cast of actors including Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, who make their Tamil debut.

Next up, the actor has his 44th film in the pipeline, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 44. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite him, while Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran and others enact other pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Rajinikanth was deeply insulted and thrown out by a producer who asked him his worth in being an actor