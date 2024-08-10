Top 7 South Indian films releasing on Independence Day: Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan to Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan

2024 has undoubtedly been a fantastic year for South Indian cinema so far, and by the looks of it, the trend is going to continue. Within the first 10 days of August, we have seen some exciting releases like Boat, Bromance, Andhagan, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan and many more.

With just days left for India’s 76th Independence Day, let us take a look at the top 7 South Indian films that are set to grace the silver screens, which are sure to add to the fantastic month that August has been so far.

Top 7 South Indian releases on August 15th

1. Thangalaan

Undoubtedly, Thangalaan is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The film, helmed by Pa. Ranjith, has Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, and boasts an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and many more in crucial roles.

Thangalaan is a period fantasy action film, set during the British Raj. The film has Chiyaan Vikram playing the role of a tribal leader, who helps the colonizers mine gold in their locality. However, while looking for the gold, they face the wrath of Aarathi, a sorceress. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music for the film. A. Kishore Kumar has taken care of the film’s camera work while Selva RK and SS Maruthi have taken care of the editing and art direction respectively.

Advertisement

2. Double iSmart

Double iSmart is a science fiction action film which features Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film, helmed by Puri Jagannath is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film iSmart Shankar, with RaPo playing the titular role. The film also features Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Getup Srinu and many more in crucial roles as well.

Apart from writing and directing, Puri Jagannath has also bankrolled the film under his production banner Puri Connects, while Mani Sharma has composed the music for the film. While Sam K Naidu and Gianni Giannelli crank the camera for the film, Karthika Sreenivas R takes care of the Double iSmart’s editing.

3. Raghu Thatha

Competing with films like Thangalaan and Double iSmart at the box office is the Keerthy Suresh starrer Raghu Thatha. The film is touted to be a social comedy flick, featuring prominent actors including MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Rajeev Raveendranathan and many more.

Advertisement

The film, which is the directorial debut of renowned writer Suman Kumar, deals with several social taboos including Hindi imposition in the South, patriarchy in its various forms, and many more. Keerthy Suresh’s character Kayalvizhi is shown to be a rebellious young girl, who is not afraid to take a stance for what she believes in.

Raghu Thatha has been bankrolled by Hombale Films, marking their debut in the Tamil industry. Sean Roldan, Yamini Yagnamurthy and TS Suresh take care of the music, cinematography and editing departments respectively.

4. Mr. Bachchan

Up next on the list, we have the Ravi Teja starrer Mr. Bachchan. The film, helmed by Harish Shankar, marks the Tiger Nageswara Rao actor’s second venture in 2024 after the action flick Eagle, which released in February this year.

Mr. Bachchan is touted to be a crime action drama flick, which also features Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedkar, Bhagyashri Borse and many more in crucial roles. While not much is known about the story at the moment, it is understood that the film is based on the real life income tax raids conducted on industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.

Advertisement

The film has been bankrolled by People Media Factory while Micky J Meyer has composed the music for the film. Ayananka Bose cranks the camera for Mr. Bachchan while Ujwal Kulkarni takes care of the film’s editing.

5. Bhairathi Ranangal

Shiva Rajkumar starrer Bhairathi Ranangal is also slated to release this Independence Day. The film, helmed by Narthan, also features Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj and more in crucial roles.

The film is said to be a follow up to Shiva Rajkumar’s previous film Mufti, and will delve into the past of gangster Bhairathi Ranangal, who is placed under arrest by an undercover cop Gana. The film has been bankrolled by Geetha Pictures, while Ravi Basrur composed the film’s music. I. Naveen Kumar and Akash Hiremath take care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively.

6. Nunakkuzhi

Jeethu Joseph’s next directorial, Nunakkuzhi, is touted to be an out and out comedy flick, featuring Basil Joseph and Grace Antony in the lead roles. The film, written by KR Krishna Kumar also features Manoj K Jayan, Nikhila Vimal, Althaf Salim, Siddique and many more in crucial roles.

Bankrolled by Saregama, Vishnu Shyam has composed the music for the film. Additionally, Satheesh Kurup handles the cinematography department for the film, while Vinayak VS has been roped in as the editor. While not much is known about the film at present, it is understood that the film is a comedy flick revolving around the life of Basil Joseph’s character, who is a rich man who finds himself in troubled waters.

Advertisement

7. Manorathangal

Manorathangal is not exactly a feature film, rather an anthology series comprising 9 short films, made by 8 directors. The series is based on the works of legendary Malayalam writer, and Jnanpith laureate MT Vasudevan Nair.

The series features a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil,Parvathy Thiruvothu, Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and several others, while the list of directors includes prominent names like Priyadarshan, Santhosh Sivan, Mahesh Narayanan, Ranjith among others.

Manorathangal is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated series among cinephiles, and is set to grace homes via the streaming platform Zee5, this Independence Day.

ALSO READ: Dhanush and Robert Downey Jr to star together in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's what we know