Trisha Krishnan shares BTS photos with Ajith Kumar and team from sets of Vidaa Muyarchi: 'Just surrounded by some..'

Trisha Krishnan recently took to social media to share behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the sets of her upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, marks Trisha's reunion with superstar Ajith Kumar after their previous collaborations in Ji, Kireedam, Yennai Arindhaal, and Mankatha.

In the BTS photos, Trisha can be seen posing with Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja and the film's crew, giving fans a glimpse into the fun and camaraderie on the sets. The group of seven people, dressed casually, is seen smiling and posing together outdoors, suggesting a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The photos showcase the stunning chemistry between Trisha and Ajith, who play a married couple in the film.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram stories, Trisha wrote, "No big! Just surrounded by some really oooosum people. #TeamVidamuyarchi."

Check out the photos below:

Vidaa Muyarchi is an upcoming Tamil action thriller film directed by Magizh Thirumeni, featuring the much-loved pair of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. This film marks their fifth collaboration.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is highly anticipated and is expected to release in theaters soon. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to revolve around themes of perseverance and grit, as suggested by the title Vidaa Muyarchi, which loosely translates to Ceaseless Effort.

The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Nikhil, all of whom play pivotal roles in the story.

The film's music is composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with Ajith. The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and the editing is overseen by N. B. Srikanth.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha is set to star alongside Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. In Vishwambhara, the actress will share the screen with megastar Chiranjeevi. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, this fantasy adventure film is scheduled for release during Sankranti 2025.

Trisha is making her return to Malayalam cinema with Identity, co-starring Tovino Thomas.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar will be seen in the film Good Bad Ugly, which is also aiming for a Sankranthi release in 2025.

ALSO READ: Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as husband-wife look stunning together in new poster