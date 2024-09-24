'Truth will be out soon': The GOAT actress Parvati Nair BREAKS SILENCE on accusations of assaulting domestic help; issues statement

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault and harassment.

Parvati Nair, who recently featured in The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) with Thalapathy Vijay, has finally responded to the allegations of assaulting her domestic help. The actress took to her social media handle to issue a brief statement clearing her stance. Parvati stated that the allegations against her are "baseless" and her legal team will look into it.

Parvati Nair took to her X handle and wrote, "Some false narratives and baseless allegations are being circulated. I have full faith in the judicial system, and my legal team will take action against everyone responsible. The truth will be out soon. Thank you to all my fans, friends, and family for your unwavering support."

Take a look at her statement below:

For the unversed, Parvati Nair, along with Ayalaan producer Rajesh and five others, were accused of assaulting a domestic help. Reports suggested that the victim was physically attacked and harassed over suspected theft allegations.

A few years ago, the actress had accused her domestic staff, Subash Chandra Bose, of theft. She had claimed that he stole items that were worth Rs 10 lakh from her home. She reportedly filed a complaint against her domestic help at the Nungambakkam police station and accused him of theft.

However, Subash came forward and shared his side of the story. He revealed how Parvati, along with producer Rajesh and some others, confined him in a room and assaulted him for stealing items, which he did not.

He further filed a complaint against Parvati Nair and six others, including producer Rajesh, in Chennai's Saidapet Court.

Meanwhile, on the work front, actress Parvati Nair appeared in the blockbuster film The GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay as the main lead. The film released in theaters on September 5 and was directed by Venkat Prabhu. Apart from Vijay, the film also featured Prabhudeva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, and others in significant roles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

