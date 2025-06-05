Vaadivaasal: Has Vetrimaaran dropped his film with Suriya and is teaming up with Silambarasan next?

Suriya created quite a stir among his fans with his powerful look in his last film, Retro. And now the actor is set to focus on his next project, titled Suriya 46. It is directed by Venky Atluri.

However, new reports now suggest that his other anticipated film, Vaadivasal, has been dropped.

Is Suriya’s film Vaadivasal with Vetrimaaran dropped?

According to a report by industry insider AB George on X, it is believed that filmmaker Vetrimaaran has dropped Vaadivaasal for now. Instead, he has taken up his next project with Silambarasan TR as the lead.

Nonetheless, these remain unconfirmed reports at the moment, as there is no official update on the matter from the makers' side yet.

Suriya pulls off a clean-shaven avatar for Suriya 46

In the meantime, Suriya was recently spotted at the Palani Murugan Temple to seek blessings ahead of his next film, Suriya 46. The actor was joined by the director Venky Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi for the same.

In pictures shared by the production house, what grabbed attention was Suriya’s totally clean-shaven look. The actor appears to have abandoned his moustache and beard look, which he had perfected for Retro, and even trimmed his long hair.

Dressed in a red kurta and veshti, he looked handsome as he offered prayers to the deity.

Suriya’s look in moustache raised murmurs of Singam

Well, this new clean-shaven and crisp look of Suriya comes about merely days after the actor was seen flaunting a bearded and long-haired look. For the uninitiated, the Retro actor attended his daughter Diya’s high school graduation ceremony a few days ago.

In the pictures, he sported a moustache and beard, which immediately reminded netizens of his look in Singam. It quickly led people to speculate if the actor is planning to return with another installment of the cop drama.

