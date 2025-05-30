Did Suriya pull on his Singam look once again? See how netizens are reacting to now-deleted post

Suriya had recently made a stunning appearance alongside his wife, Jyotika, and daughter, Diya, as the latter completed her graduation. However, in a now-deleted post by his wife, the actor was seen in his iconic Singam look, which seems to have sparked rumors.

Sharing moments from Diya’s graduation ceremony, the Dabba Cartel actress unveiled a family picture that featured the Kanguva actor sporting the same style of beard synonymous with the Singam film series. While it is unclear whether it was an edited one posted by mistake, netizens are hoping for a 4th installment with the actor donning the police uniform once again.

Interestingly, in another picture shared by the actress, Suriya did not have the same beard, which created quite a buzz.

Jyotika’s posts feat. Suriya

While it is unclear, netizens have seemingly taken an interest, with some calling it an edit, while others are hopeful it will be a Singam sequel. Other users even suspected it might be for the Venky Atluri or RJ Balaji directorial.

Netizens react to Suriya’s recent appearance

For those unaware, Suriya had appeared in the lead role for the movie Singam, which was released in 2010. The action thriller directed by Hari was the first installment in a film series following the adventures of a cop, Duraisingam, who hails from a small village in Tamil Nadu.

Upon crossing paths with a powerful gangster from Chennai, the police officer is caught up in a vengeful plot. How Singam manages to overwhelm the goon and save the day sets up the first installment of the film, with the sequel following new cases faced by the same character.

With Suriya in the lead, the movie featured actors such as Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Vivek, and many more in key roles. The movie’s massive success at the box office led to its being remade in Kannada, Punjabi, and even Hindi, as the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham.

Coming to the Suriya work front, the actor was recently seen in the romantic actioner Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, which featured Pooja Hegde as the co-lead, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Moving ahead, the actor has films like Suriya45 with RJ Balaji and Suriya46 with Venky Atluri in his lineup.

