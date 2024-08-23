Vaazhai Twitter Review: Is Mari Selvaraj’s directorial worth a watch? Read these tweets to find out

Mari Selvaraj's Vaazhai released in theaters today (August 23). The film has been garnering attention for its poignant storytelling and authentic portrayal of rural life in Tamil Nadu. Vaazhai follows the life of a young boy named Sivanaindhan, played by Ponvel M, as he navigates the challenges of childhood amidst the harsh realities of child labor and exploitation. The film captures the essence of childhood innocence while simultaneously addressing serious social issues.

On social media, Vaazhai has sparked discussions among viewers, with many praising its emotional depth and storytelling. Several moviegoers took to their X handle to share their review about the film. Let's take a look at them.

A social media user lauded the film's "stunning" portrayal of reality and wrote, "Just saw Vaazhai a stunning portrayal of reality with top-notch acting. Every scene felt genuine and gripping. Easily the best movie I've watched this year. Book your tickets soon for an unforgettable experience. A true masterpiece in storytelling and performance."

Another user wrote, "#VaazhaiReview master piece from mari with lots of thalaivar reference must watch."

"Review: Vaazhai is a lovely representation of life with all the emotions, realistic treatment, & an engrossing screenplay. Barring some minor flaws, this one's heart-warming & heart-wrenching," read another review by a netizen on social media.

A moviegoer called the film "soul touching" and wrote, "Vaazhai #VaazhaiReview such a extraordinary flim . 1st half soul touching, music bgm extremely well all actors performance excellent 2 half super over all masterpiece speechless 4.5/5."

A social media user lauded Mari Selvaraj's work and wrote, "Watched this beautiful, beautiful film today. I still can’t get over this. Such brilliance from @mari_selvaraj sir, @thenieswar sir, @Music_Santhosh brother and the entire team. Special mention to my friends @KalaiActor and @dhivya_dhurai. Loved it! #MariSelvaraj #Vaazhai."

Overall, Vaazhai has resonated with audiences for its authentic portrayal of rural life and its exploration of themes such as innocence, exploitation, and resilience.

