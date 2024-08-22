Mari Selvaraj reveals being in talks with Rajinikanth for a possible collab; ‘He even called me after watching…’

Mari Selvaraj, who is gearing up for the release of his next film, Vaazhai, was caught in a media interaction spilling the beans on his collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth. In a video presented by Thi Cinemas, the director confirmed being in talks with him about a movie together.

The director said, “Rajinikanth sir likes me, and I like Rajinikanth. We mutually want to do a film together. He even called me after watching my films Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, and Maamannan. As of now, the discussions are going on.”

For quite some time, there has been a buzz going around that director Mari Selvaraj and Superstar Rajinikanth are likely to collaborate on a movie together. As the early buzz speculates, this film is expected to follow after the superstar wraps up his much-awaited sequel flick Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar.

Director Mari Selvaraj is now promoting his next release, Vaazhai, which is slated to hit the big screens on August 23, 2024. The children’s drama movie is written and co-produced by the director himself with an ensemble cast of actors like Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, J. Satish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy, and Priyanka Nair in the pivotal roles.

Aside from his next release, the director is also working on a project called Bison with Dhruv Vikram. The upcoming flick starring the Mahaan actor is said to be a sports drama that focuses on a kabaddi player.

The movie, which is currently under production, has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady with an additional supporting cast of actors like Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is set to play the role of a supercop in his next movie, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film, which is said to be an action thriller, features Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The movie, set to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024, is set to drop its first single called ‘Manasilayo…Hunter Vantaar’ soon as well.

Furthermore, the actor is also currently shooting for the film Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

