Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Is Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's crime thriller film worth your time? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, has finally released in theaters today, December 20. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie opened to positive responses due to its hard-hitting storyline. If you are also planning to watch this crime thriller on the big screens, then do read these Twitter reviews shared by netizens on social media.

A social media user lauded Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier's performance in the movie. The post on X read, "#ViduthalaiPart2 1st Half : POWERFUL! Dialogues are landing as sharp bullets. Against oppression of all forms. Openly references Dravidam, Tamil Desiyam and communism policies. @VijaySethuOffl, @ManjuWarrier4 and @sooriofficial are perfect."

Another social media user called Viduthalai Part 2 engaging and wrote, "Initial 30 Mins was Terrific. VJS is stealing the show. Focused on politics this much but it's interesting. Dialogues & Actions are raw and rustic."

A moviegoer gave the film a 4.75/5 star and penned, "#ViduthalaiPart2 - VetriMaaran the filmmaker, who not only showcases the powerful scenes but also beautifully portrays the romantic sequence. One love scene between VijaySethupathi & ManjuWarrier. VJS the performer."

A netizen called the sequel to Viduthalai a banger and posted, "#ViduthalaiPart2 First Half - Above average to Good. Started off with a Banger & hard hitting 30 mins. Filled with Flashback of VJS... Contemporary portions were just 15 mins. Few scenes felt dragged due to the over usage of Revolution !! VijaySethupathi as performer peaked in many scenes. ManjuWarrier, Ken Karunas & Kishore was Good."

"Movie is starting with banger. First 40 Mins is really interesting. VJS is having more scope compare to Soori. Dialogues are so sharp. Vetrimaaran on his best," read another review.

Meanwhile, a social media user praised Vetrimaaran and penned, "Vetrimaaran continues his success streak. The film works despite being heavy on dialogue exposition but his usual on-spot script improvisation & reshoots have also made the final output overstuffed. Hope he exercises restraint in his upcoming films."

Viduthalai Part 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film of the same name. The movie is performing well in theaters today despite clashing with other releases like UI, Marco and Bachhala Malli.

