Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s unseen glimpse from Dear Comrade sends fans into a meltdown; see PIC

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship murmurs have been abuzz in the industry for far too long now. The actors, who previously collaborated in a number of hit films together, have apparently been dating in real life as well. While they haven’t officially spoken about it yet, it seems these speculations are nowhere near dying out. Amid it all, an unseen still of Vijay and Rashmika from their film Dear Comrade has left their fans in a frenzy.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s unseen eyelock moment from Dear Comrade

In a viral post dropped on Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda's fan page shared an unseen picture of him and Rashmika Mandanna from the shooting of their 2019 film, Dear Comrade. Against the backdrop of a celebratory moment, the two actors shared an eyelock in the still, looking madly in love with each other. While Rashmika wore a blue saree, Vijay sported a casual white shirt.

The picture has certainly left the ardent fans of the duo in a meltdown, as the film is about to turn 5 years on July 26, 2024. Taking to the comments section of the post, several fans shared their happy expressions on the same.

Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film despite its mixed reviews and numbers at the box office, has certainly made a lasting impact in the minds of several fans across the country.

More about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade revolves around a unique love story featuring Bobby (played by Vijay) and Lily (played by Rashmika). The latter is represented as a cricket player, while the former has a college student consumed with anger management issues. The two of them embark on a challenging path to get united that is overlapped with bitter experiences of separation, public insults, heartbreaks, anger outbursts and more.

With its exceedingly gripping narrative, the film tugged a chord in the hearts of many, especially due to the perfect on-screen chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay.

Vijay Deverakonda’s professional front

Being one of the most successful and loved actors, Vijay Deverakonda has been shining bright on his professional front. After Kushi, The Family Star, and a brief cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, the Arjun Reddy actor will be back on the celluloid very soon with his next film, titled VD12.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna received widespread fame with her last release, Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Moving forward, she will be reprising the role of Srivalli once again in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Additionally, the diva has also been roped in for two high-octane Bollywood films, including Chhaava and Sikander opposite Salman Khan. Another upcoming Telugu film, titled Kubera with Dhanush, is also on the cards for Rashmika.

