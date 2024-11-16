BUZZ: Dulquer Salmaan likely to portray Tamil cinema's first superstar MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar in Kaantha

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently basking in the success of his film Lucky Bhaskar, directed by Venky Atluri. As the actor is set to appear in the lead role for the Tamil period flick Kaantha, it is being reported that the film will have him portraying MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, the first superstar of Tamil cinema.

As per the ongoing buzz on the internet, Dulquer Salmaan is likely to play the lead role of the superstar, focusing on his life, including his involvement as a suspect in the Lakshmikanthan case. However, this has yet to be officially confirmed by the filmmakers.

For those unaware, MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, also known as MKT, was a popular actor and Carnatic singer who worked in cinema from 1934 to 1960. Various critics and film historians consider him to be the first-ever superstar of Tamil cinema. He made 14 films in his career, with 10 of them being box-office hits.

However, the superstar was once involved in the controversial case of Tamil journalist Lakshmikanthan. In 1944, the journalist was stabbed to death by unknown assailants, making it one of the most high-profile cases of the time.

The investigation, conducted under the then-Madras Presidency, led to actors MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, NS Krishnan, and director SM Sriramulu Naidu being suspected in the case and arrested by the police.

While Naidu was acquitted, MKT and Krishnan were found guilty and jailed. In 1947, the actors appealed to the Privy Council, which directed a retrial that eventually proved their innocence and led to their acquittal, although the real killers were never found.

However, the arrest is said to have shattered MKT’s morale, causing him to lose interest in movies and seek solace in temples. Even though he continued performing concerts, the actor died at the age of 49, having lost all his money fighting the case and ending up in extreme poverty.

Moving ahead, apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie would also have actors Rana Daggubati and Bhagyasri Borse in the lead roles. Furthermore, the actor is also slated to appear in the lead role for a Telugu language movie called Aakasam Lo Oka Tara which is rumored to have Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

