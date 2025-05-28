Mirai Teaser OUT: Teja Sajja locks horns with Manchu Manoj in epic battle to save humanity
Mirai is an upcoming Telugu film starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj as the main leads. Recently, the makers released the teaser, which transports viewers to a world dominated by dark forces. However, a warrior emerges who fights relentlessly to defeat evil and save humanity.
Breakdown of Mirai teaser
The Mirai teaser takes viewers into the film’s immersive world. Instead of a god rising to stop the dark force, his weapon, Mirai, awaits its chosen wielder to take action. The hero, unaware of his true power despite holding Mirai, is guided by the god who shows him the way forward.
Teja Sajja portrays the lead with a shift from innocence to a powerful warrior battling evil. The intense train sequence highlights the daring stunts he performs. Manoj Manchu plays a menacing villain, while Ritika Nayak adds depth as the female lead. Shriya Saran features in a crucial role. Veteran actors Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu also add extra value to the cast.
This high-budget fantasy adventure also boasts cutting-edge VFX and has generated excitement with its teaser. Reacting to it, a social media user commented, "Superb trailer. Visually spectacular. Looks promising. All the very best to the entire team."
Watch Mirai teaser below:
Plot of Mirai
The story of Mirai revolves around a villain who seeks to destroy humanity and the secrets of Emperor Ashoka’s lost books. The mystical staff Mirai, held by the lone hero, is the key to salvation. The epic clash between Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj drives the thrilling narrative.
Cast and crew of Mirai
Mirai is an upcoming action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and others. The movie is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by none other than TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film features a strong cast, including Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Zutshi, Pawan Chopra, Tanja Keller, and more. Mirai is set to release worldwide in cinemas on September 5, 2025.
