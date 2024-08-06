Top 10 Tollywood actors with most number of Instagram followers; Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check full list

In the digital age, social media platforms like Instagram have become essential tools for celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase the special moments in their lives. Tollywood actors, known for their immense talent and charisma, have leveraged this platform to build substantial followings.

These actors not only enthrall audiences on screen but also engage them through their content on social media.

Top 10 Tollywood actors with highest number of Instagram followers

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as the most followed Telugu actor on Instagram, boasting a follower count of 43.8 million. Her rise to social media stardom can be attributed to her engaging personality and relatable content. Known for her roles in hit films like Pushpa, Rashmika has successfully used her film success to cultivate a massive online presence. She frequently shares glimpses of her personal life, behind-the-scenes moments from her projects, and promotional content, which keeps her audience invested in her journey.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has amassed an impressive 35.3 million followers on Instagram, making her the second most followed Telugu actor after Rashmika on the platform. Samantha's journey on Instagram began in 2016, shortly after her debut with the film Ye Maaya Chesave. Over the years, she has consistently shared a variety of posts showcasing her fashion, fitness, and personal life.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has garnered a substantial following on Instagram, with 27.2 million followers. Her rise to fame began with her acting debut in 2012, and she has since established herself one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry. Pooja's Instagram profile is a vibrant mix of fashion, lifestyle, and her upcoming projects. She often shares stunning photos from her photoshoots, showcasing her style and personality.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has made significant strides in her career and social media presence, currently boasting 26.9 million followers on Instagram. Known for her roles in films like Magadheera, Singham, and Govindudu Andarivadele, the actress has made quite a mark in the Indian film industry. Her Instagram account showcases a blend of professional and personal content.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has established himself as the highest followed male tollywood actor on Instagram, boasting 26.4 million followers. Known as the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun's popularity transcends regional boundaries, thanks in part to his performances and strong screen presence. His role in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise significantly boosted his fanbase, making him a household name not just in the South but across India.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has garnered a following of 25.9 million on Instagram. Since joining Instagram in 2014, she has effectively utilized the platform to connect with her fans, sharing a mix of content that includes glamorous photoshoots, personal moments from her life and more. Her posts often highlight her fashion sense and dancing skills that sit well with her fans worldwide.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan has established a significant presence on Instagram, currently boasting 23.9 million followers. Known for his performances in blockbuster films like RRR, Ram Charan has garnered a massive fan base not only in India but also internationally. What sets Ram Charan apart on Instagram is his authentic engagement with his audience. Recently, he even went to attend the Paris Olympics 2024 event with his family, which kept his fans engaged on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has a massive fan following of 21.7 million followers on Instagram. His rise to fame can be attributed to his performances in films such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, which not only showcased his acting skills but also resonated deeply with audiences, particularly the youth. It was earlier reported that he has an engagement rate of 5.39% on his social media handle.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, often referred to as the Prince of Tollywood, has established a significant presence on Instagram with a fan following of 14.1 million. His popularity on the platform reflects his status as one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry, known for his performances in blockbuster films like Pokiri, Dookudu, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. On Instagram, Mahesh Babu's posts often highlight his family, showcasing his close bond with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children. He also shares his fitness regime with fans on social media, which has added to his popularity.

Prabhas

Prabhas, widely known as the Darling of Telugu cinema, has garnered a formidable fan following on Instagram, boasting 12.8 million followers. His rise to fame was solidified by the monumental success of the Baahubali franchise, which introduced him to international audiences.

Though he primarily shares content related to his films rather than his personal life, a choice that fans do miss, he still keeps them engaged with his movie updates on social media. Additionally, the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD has further contributed to his growing fan base on Instagram.

Which one of these Tollywood stars do you follow on Instagram? Let us know in the comments below.

