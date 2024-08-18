What is the age difference between soon-to-be-wed couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala?

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged to each other on August 8, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family. But do you know the actual age difference between the actors?

Naga Chaitanya, the son of Nagarjuna Akkineni and his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati, was born on November 23, 1986, and will soon be 38. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala was born on May 31, 1992, making her 32 years old.

In this way, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have an age gap of 6 years between them. The couple, who had been reportedly dating for quite some time, made their relationship official by announcing their engagement.

The traditional Telugu-style engagement took place at Chay’s residence in Hyderabad which began with a ceremonious pooja. Besides his father and mother, the function had his step-mom Amala Akkineni, brother Akhil Akkineni, and Sobhita’s family.

The official announcement of the couple’s engagement was made by Nagarjuna through his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The actor penned a gratitude-filled post for his son’s engagement and wholeheartedly welcomed Sobhita into their family.

Interestingly, this marks Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage. The actor was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu after dating her for some time. The actors had gotten married back in 2017 and led a relationship of 4 years. However, the couple had decided to go separate ways in 2021, ending their relationship in divorce.

Subsequently, from 2022 onwards, Chay was rumored to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala since she was seen together with him in Hyderabad. Later on, the actors were also seen together in various other locations.

Coming to the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for his movie Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film is set in the backdrops of Srikakulam and features the actor as a member of the fishermen's community. Chay has also undergone rigorous training in preparation for the role.

The movie also marks the actor’s second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi. They were both previously seen together in the Sekhar Kammula movie Love Story and were well-praised for their shared chemistry.

