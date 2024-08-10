EXCLUSIVE: Inside peek into Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional engagement ceremony followed by dinner hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who had been dating for quite some time, finally made their relationship official with their engagement on August 8, 2024. As the ceremony is making waves on the internet, Pinkvilla has learned some spectacular inside details from the event.

The engagement ceremony of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita traditionally took place, honoring the Telugu culture. The event was held in an intimate manner, with only close family members attending it at Chay’s residence in Hyderabad.

The ceremony began with a traditional pooja, followed by a completely vegetarian lunch from Andhra cuisine. Naga Chaitanya’s parents, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Lakshmi Daggubati, his stepmother Amala Akkineni, and his half-brother Akhil also attended the event.

Along with them, Sobhita’s parents also blessed the happy couple in their new journey together. While the actress has made a name for herself with her ventures in movies and web series, her dad is a Marine Engineer while her mother is a government school teacher. Furthermore, her relatives are also working as doctors and lawyers.

Check out some pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement ceremony:

Concluding the festivities of the ceremony, Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted a dinner in celebration. The official announcement of the couple’s engagement was made by the actor himself through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The actor conveyed his heartfelt message and welcomed Sobhita into their family. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were rumored to be dating each other since 2022 after the former’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both of them were spotted together in various locations since the time Sobhita was in Hyderabad promoting her film Major.

Coming to the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, set in the backdrops of Srikakulam, features the actor as a member of the fishermen community and has undergone rigorous preparations.

The film also marks the actor’s second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi, who plays his love interest. They both were well-praised for the chemistry in Sekhar Kammula’s romantic film, Love Story.

