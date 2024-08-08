Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala 3 years after divorce from Samantha; netizens REACT

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you must have heard rumors about Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s rumored relationship at some point in the last year or so. Now, finally, amidst many speculations and rumors, the couple has confirmed their relationship via an engagement ceremony. Nagarjuna shared the first pics on X, which is getting mixed reactions.

Just moments ago, Naga Chaitanya’s father and Tollywood star Nagarjuna posted a few lovely pictures from the engagement ceremony, congratulating the newly engaged couple. Within minutes of the post being uploaded online, netizens were quick to share their thoughts. Several users poured in their congratulatory messages to the couple, calling it a new beginning.

One user commented, “New partner and new life (heart emoji)” while another user wrote, “Big congratulations to the couple.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations to the Akkineni family.”

Netizens were also quick to comment about Naga Chaitanya’s previous marriage with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. One user wrote, “No hate to Sobhita but we love Samantha.”

Although Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita never made their relationship public before this announcement, the Internet was smart enough to figure out that something was cooking between the two actors.

Going by their frequent outings together and their social media posts from the same location, netizens put two and two together. However, nothing was conclusive until now.

Celebrating the joyous occasion of his son’s marriage, Nagarjuna penned a sweet note on his X (formerly Twitter). He wrote in his post, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple!”

In the pictures shared online, the couple appeared delighted as they struck a pose with Nagarjuna. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitha looked ethereal in their simple yet elegant traditional attires.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

