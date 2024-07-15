Meet actor who made a sensation with her debut role, once rejected a Rs 2 crore deal, and hit headlines for her controversial words

A popular actress in South cinema who is known for acting and dancing skills, became one of the most sensational talents in cinema. The actress is also known to have a strong personality even landing her in a controversy over her words.

Yes, we are talking about one of the most graceful actresses ever, Sai Pallavi. Let’s take a quick look into the celebrity’s filmography and personal life.

Sai Pallavi: From medical student to leading actress

Sai Pallavi started off her career in cinema at an early age, acting in uncredited role as junior artist in Tamil films like Kasthuri Maan and Jayam Ravi’s Dhaam Dhoom. Along with acting in a few advertisements, the actress had also made her appearance as a child in dance reality shows, despite not having formal training.

Moving ahead with her career in medicine, the actress ventured to Tbilisi, Georgia. In 2014, while pursuing her studies, director Alphonse Puthren contacted her for a film who was apparently calling her a second time in a span of six years.

However, Pallavi initially thought the director was a stalker and was considering lodging a complaint until all the misunderstandings were cleared by the director. After their introduction and the movie being offered, Sai Pallavi ventured into her debut role as Malar in Nivin Pauly starrer Premam, becoming a sensational hit.

Check out Nivin Pauly starrer Premam celebrating its 5th anniversary:

Interestingly, the actress had performed in the movie while pursuing her studies and also choreographed one of the dance scenes in the movie. Later on, the actress went on to feature in the lead role for her second film in Malayalam after taking a break from her studies. This led her to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the 2016 movie Kali.

By the year 2017, the actress ventured into Telugu cinemas, expanding her cinematic career to other languages. Her first film in Tollywood was the romantic comedy called Fidaa, starring Varun Tej Konidela and directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The character Bhanumati played by Pallavi was a strong-minded and feisty village girl which showcased a whole new layer in her performances. Soon after, she was also seen playing the lead role in the film MCA: Middle Class Abbayi with Nani which was also a hit.

Moving ahead, the actress went on to make her debut in Tamil films with movies like Diya and later on Dhanush starrer Maari 2. The film despite being met with mixed reviews featured the song Rowdy Baby composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja which shattered viewing records on YouTube, commending both the actors’ energetic dance performances.

Check out the song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2:

The actress later on featured in the lead role for the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu which eventually turned out to be a commercial failure. According to reports, owing to the film’s bad performance, the actress had refused to accept her full remuneration for the movie.

Moving ahead in her career, the actress acted in her third Malayalam film called Athiran with Fahadh Faasil and made her appearance opposite Suriya for the film, NGK. Over the last few years, the actress has collaborated with director Sekhar Kammula for the film Love Story featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Additionally reuniting with Nani for her next movie, Shyam Singha Roy.

Later on, she also acted in films like Virata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati and even took up the lead role for Richie director Gautham Ramachandran’s film Gargi, after Jyothika refused.

Further ahead, the actress is all set to play the lead roles in films like Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and co-produced by Kamal Haasan. Besides the upcoming Tamil film, she will also be playing the lead in Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel and also star in Bollywood movies like Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Junaid Khan’s untitled film.

Sai Pallavi’s personal life

Sai Pallavi Senthamarai Kannan was born in a Badaga family to Senthamarai Kannan and Radha, from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The actress also has a younger sister called Pooja Kannan who has also been part of films.

Despite having her hometown in Kotagiri, the actress was raised in Coimbatore, after which she went to Tbilisi to pursue her medicinal studies. Even though she has completed her studies and certification, the actress has not yet registered as a medical practitioner in India.

Sai Pallavi is also adept at speaking languages like Badaga, Tamil, English, Hindi, and Gregorian. Owing to her career, the actress later on also learned Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Moreover, the actress is often known to have strong opinions and remarks about her standings, which even led her to reject a Rs 2 crore deal for endorsing a fairness cream. Furthermore, the actress had also once hit the headlines for her controversial comments about the film, The Kashmir Files.

The actress’ questions after comparing the film’s instance to cow vigilantism led to widespread criticism online which led to her issuing a clarification on her statements being misinterpreted. She also added that she would neither trivialize a tragedy nor be comfortable with mob lynchings.

