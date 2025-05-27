SSMB29: Nana Patekar rejects Mahesh Babu’s globe-trotting adventure despite being offered Rs 20 crores?
Mahesh Babu is currently filming for the SS Rajamouli-directed project, for which the makers have maintained strict privacy.
SSMB29 is one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu projects at the moment. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features a robust star cast including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the makers have ensured tight secrecy around the film’s details, it seems a noted Bollywood actor has now declined a key role.
Nana Patekar refuses role in SSMB29
According to a News18 report, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar was in talks to join SSMB29 as Mahesh Babu’s on-screen father. Last year, SS Rajamouli reportedly traveled to Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune to narrate the script to him.
However, the Welcome actor politely declined the offer, as he didn’t find the role enticing enough.
A source close to the portal revealed, “The filmmaker had traveled from Hyderabad to Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune to narrate the script. The duo had an interesting exchange of ideas, but then Patekar said, this isn’t something he wants to do.”
Nana Patekar was offered a whopping Rs. 20 crore fee for role in SSMB29
That’s not all. Nana Patekar was reportedly offered a handsome remuneration of Rs 20 crore for his role in SSMB29, with a shooting schedule of just about 15 days.
However, the deal did not materialize as Nana clearly expressed that he did not want to take on the role at this time. Nonetheless, he conveyed a desire to collaborate with SS Rajamouli in the future.
SSMB29 details
Returning to the film, the makers have worked hard to keep all developments under wraps. Scheduled for a tentative 2026 release, the movie will showcase Mahesh Babu in a completely new avatar.
ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movies: From Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal