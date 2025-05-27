War 2 Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bold scenes for Tripti Dimri in Spirit Dhadak 2 Release Date Housefull 5 Trailer Hrithik Roshan impressed by Rakesh Roshan Cocktail Re-release Ishaan Khatter Maa

SSMB29: Nana Patekar rejects Mahesh Babu’s globe-trotting adventure despite being offered Rs 20 crores?

Mahesh Babu is currently filming for the SS Rajamouli-directed project, for which the makers have maintained strict privacy.

By Srijony Das
Published on May 27, 2025  |  03:15 PM IST |  16K
Nana Patekar rejects Mahesh Babu’s globe-trotting adventure despite being offered Rs 20 crores?
Nana Patekar rejects Mahesh Babu’s globe-trotting adventure despite being offered Rs 20 crores? (PC: IMDb, RRR on X, Namrata Shirodkar IG)

SSMB29 is one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu projects at the moment. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features a robust star cast including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the makers have ensured tight secrecy around the film’s details, it seems a noted Bollywood actor has now declined a key role.

Advertisement

Nana Patekar refuses role in SSMB29

According to a News18 report, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar was in talks to join SSMB29 as Mahesh Babu’s on-screen father. Last year, SS Rajamouli reportedly traveled to Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune to narrate the script to him.

However, the Welcome actor politely declined the offer, as he didn’t find the role enticing enough.

A source close to the portal revealed, “The filmmaker had traveled from Hyderabad to Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune to narrate the script. The duo had an interesting exchange of ideas, but then Patekar said, this isn’t something he wants to do.”

Nana Patekar was offered a whopping Rs. 20 crore fee for role in SSMB29

That’s not all. Nana Patekar was reportedly offered a handsome remuneration of Rs 20 crore for his role in SSMB29, with a shooting schedule of just about 15 days.

However, the deal did not materialize as Nana clearly expressed that he did not want to take on the role at this time. Nonetheless, he conveyed a desire to collaborate with SS Rajamouli in the future.

Advertisement

SSMB29 details

Returning to the film, the makers have worked hard to keep all developments under wraps. Scheduled for a tentative 2026 release, the movie will showcase Mahesh Babu in a completely new avatar.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movies: From Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Credits: News18
About The Author
Srijony Das

Srijony Das is an Entertainment Writer at Pinkvilla.  Before joining Pinkvilla in 2024, Srij...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles