Who is Sharath Vijayaraghavan? Meet Naga Chaitanya’s step-father, an automobile businessman who skipped his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was attended by friends and family members from both the Akkineni and Daggubati clans. For the unversed, the ceremony took place at Annapurna Studios on December 4. While pictures from the special day have taken the internet by storm, the absence of Chay’s stepfather has also drawn attention. In this article, we will learn a little more about Lakshmi Daggubati’s second husband, Sharath Vijayaraghavan.

Who is Sharath Vijayaraghavan?

A leading businessman in the automobile sector, Sharath Vijayaraghavan is the stepfather of actor Naga Chaitanya. After Lakshmi Daggubati’s previous marriage with Nagarjuna Akkineni ended in divorce in 1990, she married Sharath, starting a new chapter in her life.

The couple is blessed with a son, who is Naga Chaitanya’s half-brother. If reports are to be believed, the Dhootha actor shares a great rapport with both his half-brothers from his parents’ remarriages.

Sharath Vijayaraghavan’s expansive business across three companies

Sharath Vijayaraghavan is a businessman by profession and serves as the corporate executive of Sundaram Motors. As per reports, he holds one stock in this firm and enjoys a whopping net worth of around ₹244.4 crores. In total, Sharath is associated with three companies at the moment.

Meanwhile, his wife, Lakshmi Daggubati, has also turned into an entrepreneur post her second marriage. She emigrated to the US after her wedding to Sharath, where she started her own company named Lakshmi Interiors.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya was allegedly not in favor of his mother remarrying Sharath

Being extremely private people, not much is known about Naga Chaitanya’s relationship with his stepfather. However, previous rumors suggested that the actor was not in favor of his mother’s decision to remarry.

Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya is closer to his father, Nagarjuna, and had distanced himself from his mother as a result. However, in a later interview, Chay rubbished all such baseless speculation.

In fact, he mentioned that while he resides in Hyderabad due to work, he occasionally visits his mother and stepfather in the US, where they spend quality time together on vacations.

Naga Chaitanya spent considerable time in Chennai with his step-father and half-brother

Contrary to rumors about Naga Chaitanya not having a good equation with his stepfather, older reports by IBT suggest otherwise. Growing up, the actor spent considerable time with his stepfather Sharath Vijayaraghavan and his half-brother in Chennai.

Advertisement

Sharath Vijayaraghavan attended Chay-Sobhita’s engagement but not their wedding

Moving forward in time, Lakshmi Daggubati and her husband, Sharath Vijayaraghavan, made their esteemed presence felt at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement on August 8, 2024.

In pictures from the intimate ceremony that surfaced online, the duo could be seen posing with the couple of the hour and the rest of the Akkineni clan in a heartfelt family portrait.

However, it seems that Sharath Vijayaraghavan skipped attending the couple’s wedding, which took place in December. While Chay’s mother was present at the ceremony, her second husband appeared to have missed the celebrations.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Here's how Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar met each other at the Barroz trailer launch in Mumbai