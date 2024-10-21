Who is Lakshmi Daggubati? Naga Chaitanya’s mother and interior designer whose saree gift to Sobhita Dhulipala is talk of the town

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024, and are preparing to get married soon. Sobhita started the pre-marriage festivities on October 21, 2024, indicating that the wedding is approaching.

For a recent ceremony, Sobhita chose to wear a pink Kanjivaram silk saree, a gift from her future mother-in-law, Lakshmi Daggubati. Who is Naga Chaitanya’s mother? Let’s take a look!

Who is Lakshmi Daggubati?

Lakshmi Daggubati is the first wife of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and the mother of Naga Chaitanya. The popular interior designer got married to the Brahmastra actor in 1984. However, their marriage was short-lived, ending in a divorce by 1990. Their son Chay was born in 1986.

Nagarjuna Akkineni later married actress Amala Akkineni in 1992. Lakshmi also remarried a businessman named Sharath Vijayaraghavan and settled in the USA. According to a report by News 18, as her husband was involved in the automobile business and she had an interest in business herself, Lakshmi went on to start her own company called Lakshmi Interiors.

In terms of Lakshmi’s own lineage, the popular personality is also the daughter of film producer the late Daggubati Ramanaidu. He founded Suresh Productions in 1964, making several movies in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and more, including the Akkineni Nageswara Rao starrer Prem Nagar.

This also makes Lakshmi the sister of veteran star Venkatesh Daggubati and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is also her nephew.

Advertisement

Coming to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement, the actors had officially announced their relationship after dating for some time. The new couple from the Telugu film industry has finally started prepping for the marriage with the Pasupu Danchatam ceremony.

Moving ahead, Naga Chaitanya is currently also working on his much-awaited movie Thandel. Starring alongside Sai Pallavi after the film Love Story, the film directed by Chandoo Mondeti features the story of a man from a fishing community for which the actor had undergone rigorous training.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala is grace personified in her enchanting Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by Naga Chaitanya’s mother Lakshmi Daggubati; PICS