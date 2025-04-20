Why can't a film like Mani Ratnam's Bombay be released in theaters today? Cinematographer Rajiv Menon BREAKS SILENCE

Mani Ratnam's cult classic 1995 film Bombay was a huge success when it was released. However, when asked about the film today, its cinematographer Rajiv Menon shared a different point of view. He said that a movie like Bombay couldn’t be released in the current climate as it would be too controversial and could even lead to riots.

While speaking on the O2 India YouTube channel, Rajiv Menon said that a film like Mani Ratnam's Bombay wouldn’t be possible today. He pointed out that India’s current atmosphere is highly sensitive. People hold very strong opinions, and religion plays a dominant role in public discourse.

According to him, releasing Bombay now could lead to violent reactions. He even mentioned that theaters might be set on fire. Rajiv Menon believes that over the last 25 to 30 years, the country has grown "less tolerant."

He said, "A film like Bombay cannot be made today. The situation in India is so volatile, people take up positions that are so strong, and religion has become such a big issue. I don’t think you can make a film like Bombay, release it in the theatre, and not expect the theatre to be burned down. In these 25-30 years, India has become less tolerant."

When asked about Manisha Koirala’s character shedding her burqa during the "Tu Hi Re" song, Rajiv Menon clarified that it wasn’t intended as a symbol of abandoning her faith. He explained that the set had no props, aside from the fort wall. The location had been suggested by a friend of his late father, who was a Navy commodore.

Rajiv Menon went on to explain that after his father’s passing, he decided to incorporate an anchor as a prop. During filming, the outfit got caught in it, leading to the idea of changing costumes. He didn’t want the character to be limited to just one look. The blue dress was chosen to add variety to her wardrobe.

Bombay, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a Tamil musical romantic drama starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala. It explores the story of an inter-religious family during the 1992-93 Bombay riots.

