When Arvind Swamy said he ‘couldn't handle stardom’ and ‘decided to go away to US’ even after massive success in films

Arvind Swamy rose to fame as the ultimate romantic actor with his classic films like Bombay and Roja. His sharp looks and impressive performances struck a chord with audiences. However, just when people were eager for more of his work, the actor stepped back and took a hiatus in 2000. It wasn’t until 2013 that he returned to the silver screen. In one of his older interviews, he opened up about the reasons behind that lesser-known chapter of his life.

In an interview with Hans India, Arvind Swamy revealed that he was merely 21 when he gave the first audition of his life for Mani Ratnam. The filmmaker noticed him in a few advertisements and chose him for his film Thalapathi. Subsequently, Arvind was cast by the director in some cult classic films.

Revealing why his inability to handle stardom made him quit acting and emigrate to the US, Arvind said, "When I was merely 21, I auditioned for Mani Ratnam after he noticed me in a couple of advertisements and selected me for his film Thalapathi. Then came Roja and, thereafter, Bombay, where I played the lead male protagonist. I couldn’t handle the stardom at the time, so I decided to go away to the US."

However, reflecting on the present, Arvind Swamy remarked that he now feels more confident and, compared to his past, is sure that he can handle stardom well. The Roja star mentioned that privacy has always been sacred to him and that he is quite a reclusive person by nature.

During the conversation, Arvind Swamy also touched on another important chapter of his life: his role as a father. The actor is blessed with a daughter, Adhira, and a son, Rudra, from his first marriage with Gayathri Ramamurthy. He revealed that a significant part of his hiatus was spent with his children.

He mentioned, "I have nurtured my kids all by myself. I’m happy that I invested those ten years in raising them. I’m glad that now I have more time for myself, as my daughter, who is 19, is grown up, and my son is also able to manage on his own. While bringing up my kids, I had to strike a balance between being strict and being able to maintain my cool. When dealing with kids, it’s very important to talk about every subject that interests them."

Towards the end of the interview, Arvind Swamy also addressed another difficult phase of his life, when he was brutally injured in the spine in 2005. The injury affected his legs, and he suffered from partial leg paralysis for many years.

He expressed how luck has never been a key factor in the way his life has unfolded. He shared how severely he was injured for a long time, to the extent that he couldn’t walk for a while. Even something as basic as going to the washroom required assistance due to his limb paralysis.

On the work front, Arvind Swamy was last seen in the 2024 release Meiyazhagan, co-starring Karthi.

