Will Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan join Prabhas in Kalki 2898 sequel? Director Nag Ashwin clarifies

Renowned filmmaker, Nag Ashwin, recently reacted to some of the wild fan theories on Instagram about his last film Kalki 2898 AD, and its sequel. In a candid conversation, the filmmaker debunked some of the fan theories ahead of the premiere of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT (Prime Video and Netflix).

Reacting to one such comment by a fan that said that Dulquer Salmaan's character comes in part 2 and reveals the true identity of Prabhas, Nag Ashwin responded, “I haven’t read it but it’s not true.”

Yet another fan’s theory said, “Bujji will eventually become the “white horse” abode to the child of Deepika Padukone. To this, Nag Ashwin said although he did not think about it, he said he liked the fan's theory. "Bujji is always meant to be some sort of a connection to some vehicle, definitely. But yeah, not this,” he added.

Moreover, Ashwin debunked one more fan theory focused on Vijay Deverakonda's character in Kalki 2898 AD. The fan theory read, "Vijay Deverakonda’s character appears in the second part and joins forces with Bhairava to defeat Supreme Yaskin,” commented another fan. Debunking this, the filmmaker smiled and said it's not true.

Earlier, when Nag Ashwin appeared for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker talked about the sequel. Nag said, “It’s not 60%, I would say. We shot about 25-30 days of the second part but there’s a lot left to do.” Further, when asked about a plan for the second part, the director explained that there’s still so much preparation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, was a sci-fi dystopian flick. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was released on June 27, 2024. Kalki 2898 AD originates from the myths of Hindu epics like the Mahabharata and the prophecy of Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki.

Apart from the above-mentioned leading cast, the Prabhas starrer has a brilliant supporting cast including Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. Besides, Kalki 2898 AD also features Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Dulquer Salmaan in special cameo roles.

ALSO READ: 'You will win': Thalapathy Vijay's TVK Party flag sparks excitement among fans; Check Twitter reactions