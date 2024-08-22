'You will win': Thalapathy Vijay's TVK Party flag sparks excitement among fans; Check Twitter reactions

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay unveiled the flag and symbol of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Chennai on Thursday (August 22). Revealing the flag, he said that his party will follow the path of social justice.

Red and maroon are on the top and bottom of the flag, and yellow is in the middle, with two elephants and a Vaagai flower, which symbolizes victory. Moreover, the TVK also launched its flag anthem on the party's social media handles and Vijay also shared it on his account.

Speaking at the flag launching ceremony, Thalapathy Vijay said that the significance of his party's flag will be revealed during a state-level conference. As soon as the flag and song were unveiled today morning (August 22), social media was flooded with netizens’ reactions.

Praising the actor and politician, one X user wrote, “Honesty will always win.I strongly believe that you will win in the upcoming election of 2026. His rule gonna start from 2026 (Sic)"

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "It's never too late for Vijay to make a U-turn, imo. Tamil Nadu and its politics today are starkly different from the 1970s & 80s when silver screen fame directly translated to votes. At best, Vijay can do a Vijayakanth. Worst, he repeats a Kamal H."

Check out the netizens' reactions below

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in his much-awaited film, The Greatest Of All Time. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the upcoming film features a robust cast, including brilliant actors like Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, and others.

Apart from GOAT, the Bigil actor would also be a part of another movie, called Thalapathy 69 (working title). Helmed by H Vinoth, the film is slated to feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leading lady.

Earlier, in an interview with Vikatan, director Venkat Prabhu shared tidbits about the plot of Thalapathy’s GOAT and spoke about what the audience can expect to witness in the wholesome entertainer.

Talking about the basic plot of the film he said, “The film follows a fictional story which is rooted in realism. An elite group called Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS) collaborates with India's RAW organization, where the individuals share a common history.”

As per reports, Vijay would be seen in double roles in the film, essaying the character of father and son. The movie will be released in several Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

