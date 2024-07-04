EXCLUSIVE: Nag Ashwin spills the beans on sequel to Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD; says ‘There’s still so much prep left to do’

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role is currently running successfully in theaters. Now, the director Nag Ashwin himself has given some exciting new details about the film’s sequel in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Talking about the inception of the movie Kalki 2898 AD into a two-parter, Nag Ashwin said, “I think early in production, not even halfway through it expanded into a two-parter and we have the script of what it was as a single film.”

Nag Ashwin spills the beans on Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Nag Ashwin was further inquired about the film’s sequel already being 60% shot. In response, the director said, “It’s not 60%, I would say. We shot about 25-30 days of the second part but there’s a lot left to do.”

When asked about a plan for the second part, the director further explained, “There’s still so much prep left to do in terms of just again designing and action. The whole thing starts again. It’s a long journey to just prep before we even start getting actors back on set.”

Check out the exclusive Pinkvilla interview feat. Nag Ashwin

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles is a sci-fi dystopian movie directed by Nag Ashwin. Set in 2898 AD, the movie tells the story of the last remaining city of the earth.

The people now live under the rule of Supreme Yaskin, a totalitarian leader and proclaimed god. With all hope seemingly to be at a loss, a new ray of sunshine gleams onto the world with the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, known as Kalki set to take birth.

The sci-fi epic thriller manages to balance the mythological elements from Hindu scriptures and presents a story that originates from the days of Mahabharata. Besides the lead actors, the movie also has an ensemble cast of artists like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

