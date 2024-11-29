Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remake her wedding outfit as revenge against Naga Chaitanya after their divorce?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been quite open in discussing her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and has revealed how she had come out from that depressing phase of her life. However, some time ago, the diva grabbed headlines for revamping her wedding gown, leading everyone to believe that it was some kind of revenge move against her ex-husband. And now, the actress finally cleared the air.

Speaking with Galatta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu openly admitted that she was separated and divorced and that her marriage did not get a fairytale ending. However, she emphasized how it never meant that she would stop living her life and simply cry about that.

However, having said that, her decision to repurpose her wedding gown to a new outfit did not carry any revenge fantasies she might have harbored against her ex-husband.

Samantha said, “Initially that hurt. It really hurt, and then I decided to flip it. I’ll own it. Yeah, I am separated. I am divorced. Things haven’t been a fairy tale. But that does not mean that I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never ever have the courage to live again. So it wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything.

The Kushi actress has really proven to the world that she is much stronger than what people mistake her not to be. The diva has carried on with her head high, despite the several challenges she was put forth with.

During another segment of her interview with Galatta, Samantha had talked about her divorce and resonated with so many other women who go through a lot of stigma that is associated with the same.

The actress painstakingly revealed how people have frequently used derogatory terms like ‘secondhand,’ ‘wasted life,’ and ‘used’ to identify and mock her, as if her life post-divorce has been tantamount to a complete failure.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married in 2017. Shortly after, in 2021, the couple announced going their separate ways, and within a year they were granted a divorce.

Fast forward to now, Naga Chaitanya is all set to get married a second time with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Their wedding will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024.

