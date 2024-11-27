Who is Akhil Akkineni? All about Nagarjuna's younger son who found love again in Zainab Ravdjee

It's time to double the celebrations for the Akkineni family. Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's winter wedding, his younger brother Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. The actor shared some dreamy photos with his fiancée on his social media which quickly went viral. Before we dive into the details of his engagement, let's get to know who Akhil is.

Who is Akhil Akkineni?

Akhil Akkineni was born to actors Nagarjuna and Amala on April 8, 1994, in California. He is Naga Chaitanya's half-brother and studied at Chaitanya Vidyalaya before spending two years in Australia.

Akhil completed his education at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad. At the age of 16, he decided to pursue acting and joined the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. In his teens, Akhil pursued cricket and joined his father's Nag Kings team for the 2010 Celebrity Tollywood Trophy.

Talking about his film career, Akhil made his debut as an infant in the film Sisindri back in 1995. In 2014, he appeared in a cameo role in Manam, which featured three generations of the Akkineni family. His appearance in the film's climax was widely appreciated. The movie also became one of the top Telugu films at the time and earned several awards.

Akhil's full-fledged acting debut was in Akhil back in 2015. The film was directed by V.V. Vinayak. Despite high expectations, the film was a box-office failure. After a two-year hiatus, Akhil starred in Hello and it also performed below expectations. His third film, Mr. Majnu was similarly unsuccessful despite a strong pre-release buzz.

In 2021, Akhil found success with the rom-com Most Eligible Bachelor. However, his next film Agent turned out to be a major commercial disaster despite a massive budget.

About Akhil and Zainab's engagement

Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee via his social media handle on November 26. Sharing some mushy photos with her, he wrote, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged."

Meanwhile, Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. She is 9 years older than Akhil and lives in Mumbai. Zainab is a successful painter, who also featured in the movie titled Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

Before Zainab, Akhil was engaged to Shriya Bhupal. She was a renowned designer and a businesswoman. However, they called off their engagement in 2017 and parted ways.

