Thalapathy Vijay’s Greatest Of All Time goes through clearance from the censor board, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shares update

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time is attracting significant attention thanks to the exciting buzz surrounding it. This movie is expected to be one of his last projects before he embarks on a political career, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic experience. Additionally, the film has recently received its clearance from the censor board, adding to the excitement.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), filmmaker Venkat Prabhu dropped an update on his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time, featuring Thalapathy Vijay. Well, the director revealed that GOAT received a U/A clearance from the censor board, ahead of its theatrical release on September 5, 2024.

The trailer for The GOAT made its debut on August 17, 2024, and from the outset, it was the thrilling action scenes and impressive stunts that charmed audiences. Thalapathy truly shines in his role, effortlessly maintaining his signature style and charm.

Earlier, during an interview with Vikatan, director Venkat Prabhu had shared tid bits about the plot of Thalapathy’s GOAT and revealed what the audience can expect to witness in the wholesome entertainer.

Talking about the basic plot of the film he had said, “The film follows a fictional story which is rooted in realism. An elite group called Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS) collaborates with India's RAW organization, where the individuals share a common history.”

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, The Greatest Of All Time also features a robust cast, including actors like Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer and others.

Reportedly Vijay would be essaying double roles in the film, that of a father and son. The movie is being bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. It would be released in a number of Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Besides GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay would also be a part of another movie, called Thalapathy 69 (working title). Directed by H Vinoth, the film is slated to feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leading lady.

