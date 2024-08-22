WATCH: Nani bumps into former co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu en route to Mumbai; the duo has a heartfelt conversation

Nani is currently one of the most active stars, juggling a packed schedule for the pre-release events of his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie has already generated significant buzz before its release, and his fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing his performance.

And recently, as the actor was jetting off from Hyderabad, he bumped into his former co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the video, Nani could be seen engrossed in a candid conversation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as they seemed to be traveling at the same time to Mumbai. The duo was last seen in the film Eega which was released in 2012. Their video surely let their fans go on a nostalgic trip of memories.

Well, earlier this morning Nani was papped at the Hyderabad airport, as he jetted off to Mumbai for his movie promotions. The actor looked handsome while he opted for a breezy shirt and trousers.

Coming to his professional front, Nani’s last performance was the movie Hi Nanna, which scored extremely well at the box office. Moreover, his pairing with actress Mrunal Thakur was praised well by the audience.

His upcoming movie, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action thriller that has been directed by Vivek Athreya and is bankrolled under DVV Entertainment. It has a stellar star cast, that includes S J Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and others.

The movie is set to mark its theatrical release on August 29, 2024. Nani is slated to essay the role of a vigilante who opts for a headlong fight with an evil and corrupt police officer.

