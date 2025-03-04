YADANG First Look: Kang Ha Neul sports a rugged look as a double-crossing drug broker in Hwang Byung Guk’s film

Kang Ha Neul is stealing the spotlight with his shocking transformation in the new crime thriller YADANG: The Snitch. The actor, whose expressive eyes and versatile performances bring him hearty servings of acclaim, tries on an audacious new style for Lee Kang Soo, a.k.a. “Yadang.” Looking as tough as the character is versatile and full of mystery, Kang Ha Neul really makes the rock-hard role suit him.

In the first look at Kang Ha Neul’s character in YADANG: The Snitch, the first image shows him looking casual yet full of intention—whether his motives are good or bad remains a mystery. In the second image, he appears more dramatic, his gaze intense as he locks eyes with someone or something, hinting at deep tension.

In YADANG: The Snitch, Kang Ha Neul stars as Lee Kang Soo, a powerful broker operating South Korea’s drug trade. But under his powerful connections, he sells information about dealers to law enforcement and acts as a lethal double agent. Drafted into the world of crime by Gu Kwan Hee (played by Yoo Hae Jin), Yadang soon becomes caught between the merciless drug dealers and how the law hunts them down.

Kang Ha Neul explained to Naver how he focused on his character to maintain balance: "I focused on striking a balance so the character doesn’t seem too good or too evil.” Director Hwang Byung Guk praised Kang Ha Neul’s ability to bring complexity to the character, stating, “I think Kang Ha Neul is an actor who can showcase a good image, humor, and a dark side. He did a great job portraying Kang Soo, a character with many layers.”

His co-star Yoo Hae Jin also expressed admiration for his performance, saying, “He’s an actor with incredible energy. Not only does he bring great energy to the set with the staff and other actors, but his energy in the film is just as strong.”

With Kang Ha Neul’s amazing transformation and the film’s exciting story, audiences are eagerly waiting for YADANG: The Snitch, which promises to be a thrilling movie that keeps everyone on the edge of their seats.The actor gained a lot of attention for his role in Squid Game 2.

Kang Ha Neul’s YADANG: The Snitch is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 23, 2025.