Happy Stray Kids’ Han Day: Wish You Back to Social Path and more, revisiting top 7 songs under 3RACHA member’s credit

Han, the enigmatic member of one of the most popular K-pop boy groups around the world, Stray Kids, is celebrating his 24th birthday. Being one of the most charismatic rappers, singers, songwriters, and producers, Han has created an unparalleled name in the world of music.

Han, also known by his birth name Han Jisung, is a distinguished musician. He is the youngest K-pop idol ever to be awarded full membership of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KMCA). He became a member in February 2023, marking a great moment in his career.

Han currently has 160 songs to his credit, which includes his work with not only Stray Kids but also artists from around the world, like LiSA, Lil Durk, NiziU, and Tiger JK. His magnificent work in music goes beyond genres and language.

As a member of Stray Kids’ production team, 3RACHA Han has contributed to many tracks under his boy group’s name, including the biggest hits like God’s Menu, LALALA, Back Door, MANIAC, and the latest collab track, Lose My Breath.

Han’s musical discography and his credits are a world in themselves, and while each and every one of them is a piece of art, on his birthday, let’s revisit the top 7 songs under the 3RACHA member’s credit.

Top 7 songs under Han’s credit: From Wish You Back to Social Path and more

1. Wish You Back

Wish You Back by Han is one of the most iconic releases by the Stray Kids member. The lyrics and the story behind the song. Han once noted that the song Wish You Back was inspired by the popular anime film Your Name and a similar theme of longing for a beloved but never meeting is ever-present in the song.

Your Name’s director Makoto Shinkai has himself praised the track by calling it “beautiful” which makes it even more iconic. With a powerful background score, the song is a beautiful combination of rap and pop genres. Han’s vocals shine in different waves in the song.

2. Social Path

Social Path is the iconic collaboration that brought Stary Kids and Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA. Social Path is an iconic track that was written and produced by Han under 3RACHA.

Social Path is a track that leaves you with goosebumps every time you hear it. A rock song in every sense, the track sings of Stray Kids and LiSA’s experience in the world of music. It also heightens the path they have chosen and will always choose without regret and their undying determination.

Social Path inspires every listener to pave their own path and is undoubtedly one of Han's best creations.

3. Paint/Playing With Paint

Paint is a song that was created by Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin (3RACHA) with ATEEZ’s Hongjoong and BTOB’s Minhyuk. A breathtaking and ingenious rap track created by the Mayfly unit (name of their group) for Mnet KINGDOM.

The track is ingenious as it compares music with art and painting. The song has a strong message in its lyrics as its hook tells us to “play with paint (music)” and it proves all members even from different groups, in the end, are rappers and musicians. The lyrics are a piece of art quite literally as it amalgamates art and music as if they are one.

Han’s verse in Paint lays down an important message of responsibility, it sings his dream of being a great artist like Vincent Van Gogh but being aware of what you sing or create.

4. MANIAC

MANIAC by Stray Kids is credited under Han, as the song was produced and written by 3RACHA. The song brilliantly brings up the theme of being called a “maniac” by people who don’t understand them. The lyrics describe people who are odd and don’t follow the norms and restrictions set by society and do something out of the ordinary.

The song stands out for highlighting the noise style, Stray Kids brought with them. MANIAC is a power-injecting trap, electropop track with a bass synth drop. It is further laced with the sounds of drills and birds chirping.

5. MEGAVERSE

A song that sounds like a herald of a new dawn in the world of Stray Kids and Han’s artistry. MEGAVERSE is another iconic track written and composed by Han as part of 3RACHA. The song earns a place on the list as being a true testament to the creative genius that Stray Kids brings and their ability to transcend boundaries and seamlessly blend various genres.

MEGAVERSE, with a rich and powerful background score, is an electrifying track that mixes EDM trap, rock, and hip-hop to create a rich musicalscape. The lyrics of the song are like a declaration by Stray Kids that they are coming, and all their haters can get ready to have their jaws dropped. It also leaves listeners with a similar message of breaking free and exploring their full potential.

6. VOLCANO

VOLCANO is a solo single created by Han as part of the Stray Kids’ series SKZ-RECORD> The song is such a beautiful romantic track. VOLCANO highlights Han’s genius of blending smooth vocals with fast-paced raps.

Han sings of someone and love as a feeling that can burn him if he goes too close, but he will go nonetheless. He sings “You can hurt me, I don't care, yeah, you can burn me”, he won’t run away from his love which is “Like a volcano.”

7. Paradise

Paradise is a song by 3RACHA for the Japanese girl group NiziU. It is an original soundtrack for Doraemon The Movie 2023: Nobita’s Sky Utopia. The song has a beautiful theme of confidently being yourself and not paying attention to anybody else.

“As you are Paradise” is a beautiful lyric created by 3RACHA and truly encapsulates a message for everyone who lives in this complicated world and urges them to believe they are their own “paradise.”

Once again, Happiest Birthday to Han, the genius singer, songwriter, producer and rapper!

