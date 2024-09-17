Stray Kids' Chk Chk Boom surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify within 2 months; reaches new milestone

Stray Kids' latest release Chk Chk Boom, which is the title track of their album ATE, surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The catchy songs showcase the group's iconic beats and powerful rap verses. The group rose to fame for their relatable lyrics, amazing performances, and catchy tunes. Moreover, they are also a self-producing group which sets them apart from many.

The group kicked off their World Tour 2024 DominATE in August. The first concert was held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on August 24. They will also be performing in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. It was previously teased that Stary Kids would be performing at 40 stops.

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017. It consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was their EP Rock-Star, which was released on November 10 along with the music video of the title track, LALALA.

The group also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their track Lose My Breath, which was released on May 10. The dynamic group also flaunted their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.

