TWICE and Megan Thee Stallion bring the heat in music video teaser for Strategy from upcoming 14th mini-album; Watch

TWICE is all set to make their much-anticipated comeback with a brand-new album titled Strategy. For the title track of the record of the same name, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on the song. Ahead of the release, the music video teaser for the main song has dropped featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

On December 2, 2024, TWICE has released the music video teaser for the title track Strategy from the upcoming 14th mini-album of the same name. The short clip starts with all the introduction of each member of the group including Nayeon, Jihyo, Sana and more. Megan Thee Stallion also appears holding a megaphone ready to bring the heat.

Previously, TWICE was featured in the remix version of the viral track Mamaushi from Megan Thee Stallion. The track is from the rapper’s newly released album MEGAN: ACT II, which consists of a total of 31 songs. Originally, the song was in collaboration with the Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, and it initially became extremely popular among fans.

Moreover, Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the deluxe version of MEGAN: ACT II, and its new limited edition album cover was designed by none other than TWICE. Strategy is set to premiere on December 6, 2024, along with the music video of the title track.

Advertisement

TWICE made their debut in 2016 with 9 members, including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, they made their debut through a television music reality show, Sixteen. Some of the popular songs by the group include Cheer Up, TT, Likey, What is Love?, Fancy, Feel Special, YES or YES, More & More, I Can't Stop Me, and Alcohol-Free, among others.

Moreover, the group released their fifth Japanese album, Dive, in the summer of 2024. They also held concerts along with the release of the album in Yanmar Stadium Nagai and Nissan Stadium in June 2024. TWICE is the first female foreign group and the second after TVXQ to be announced as the main act at the Nissan Stadium.

ALSO READ: Light Shop poster features Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Um Tae Goo, and more drawn toward mysterious glow: Check out PIC