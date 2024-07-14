Stray Kids’ upcoming song Chk Chk Boom features special cameo by Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds in music video; see how

Stray Kids and Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds a while ago intrigued fans worldwide by hinting at a special collaboration and a surprise cameo by the Marvel star in the boy group’s new music video teaser has everyone stunned.

Stray Kids’ latest music video teaser for their upcoming track Chk Chk Boom features a special cameo by Ryan Reynolds.

Stray Kids surprises with a special cameo by Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming track Chk Chk Boom MV teaser

Stray Kids is gearing up for a mesmerizing comeback with their upcoming album ATE. To add to the excitement, Stray Kids unveiled the first teaser for the Chk Chk Boom music video on July 12, 2024.

Chk Chk Boom’s MV teaser surprised fans with a special cameo by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. The teaser opens with Ryan Reynold’s voice as he acts as a news reporter, he is also shown on a TV soon after Lee Know’s scene. He is reading the news piece on the screen.

Spot Marvel star Ryan Reynolds in Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom MV teaser here:

The stunner special appearance by Ryan Reynolds has tweaked fans’ intrigue as to how he will be part of Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom music video. It also marks a great moment where Ryan Reynolds who has many times said he is a Stray Kids fan will be collaborating with the boy group on their comeback.

Meanwhile, Chk Chk Boom will be unveiled on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) along with the album ATE.

Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a worldwide famous boy group that is known for its unique musical presence and style. The boy group is composed of eight members namely leader Bang Chan, Felix, Seungmin, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, I.N., and Lee Know.

They recently headlined the prestigious Independent Days Festival also known as I-DAYS Festival in Milan on July 12, 2024, and reportedly pulled a striking crowd of 70000.

In other news, Stray Kids will also take the stage at the BST Hyde Park music festival in London on July 14, 2024.

