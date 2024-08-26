SUGA DUI case update: Police say BTS member’s electric scooter did not require license plate; Report

SUGA, the popular BTS member and K-pop rapper, who recently has been embroiled in a driving under the influence (DUI) case, recently appeared for the first police questioning and the police have given new updates regarding the case. According to the latest reports, police have said that SUGA’s electric scooter did not require a license plate.

On August 26, 2024, three days after SUGA’s appearance for the first round of police investigation and questioning on August 23, the police came forward to give updates regarding the BTS member’s DUI case.

According to the newest report by the South Korean media outlet TV Chosun, an official from Yongsan Police Station gave a statement announcing that they are expecting to forward the BTS member’s case to the prosecutor the following week.

In one of the biggest revelations, the police in charge of SUGA’s DUI case commented that SUGA’s electric scooter did not need to have a license plate. This new development has suppressed any new controversy surrounding the BTS member’s vehicle. They also added there would be no further investigation, it has thus concluded.

For people who don’t know, SUGA was found to be driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol on the night of August 6, 2024, while he was returning from a gathering. While making a turn he reportedly lost his balance and fell down, then a patrolling officer nearby helped him but when he sniffed alcohol on his breath, chose to take SUGA to the nearest police station.

Later, SUGA underwent a breath analyzer test, and police never confirmed the level of alcohol while some reports claimed it was 0.227%, those reports were soon quashed. After some days, a new CCTV video near the D-Day rapper’s home reportedly confirmed that SUGA’s claims of driving 500 m distance by electric scooter and falling down in front of his house were true.

In the latest developments, yesterday on August 25, SUGA posted a second handwritten apology letter on Weverse. SUGA apologized for the drunk and driving incident once again and said that he had damaged memories created with BTS and apologized for the same.

