Suzy's past comment about cameo in Kim Soo Hyun's Real resurfaces amid Sulli's brother's accusations: 'You didn't say...'

Kim Soo Hyun is under fire post March 28 accusations from the late actress Sulli's brother that he coerced the actress to perform n*ked and bed scenes for the 2017 movie Real. Amid the controversy, netizens have revisited an old interview of Bae Suzy, who appeared for a 5-second cameo in the movie. Her comment further fueled the speculations that Kim Soo Hyun had not given his female actresses their due respect.

Recently, a clip from the 2017 interview of Kim Soo Hyun had been gaining attention from netizens due to a specific comment of his. The interview was conducted as part of promotions for his movie Real, during which he opened up on cameos of IU and Suzy. As per him, he casually asked both of his Dream High co-stars if they would be up for short cameos in the movie. Kim Soo Hyun mentioned them readily agreeing to that. However, the controversial part was that Suzy was unaware of her cameo role's details, until her filming day.

The character was that of a heavily tattooed tattooist and according to Kim Soo Hyun, the actress came up to him after the filming to talk about her being unaware of what the role demanded. Addressing the tattoo-like body paint, she stated, "You didn’t say anything about this." Kim Soo Hyun himself revealed the account and replied to her with gratitude and apology. He mentioned telling her "I was so sorry and just thanked her unconditionally" for her contribution to the film.

Talking of the actress' dedication to the short 5-second cameo role, he mentioned her being on set "six hours before the shoot to get full-body tattoo makeup done." With the interview clip going viral, Sulli's brother's claims have been taken even more seriously. According to him, Kim Soo Hyun and director Lee Sa Rang (Kim Soo Hyun's cousin) coerced his late sister Sulli to do the n*de scenes of Real herself even though a body double was present on the set. The 18+ scenes were also included in the script after the actress had already signed for the movie.