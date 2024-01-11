Sweet Home, Moving, Death's Game, more: PICK your favorite K-drama starring young actress Go Yoon Jung

Go Yoo Jung is a South Korean model and budding actress, who is slowly paving her way to stardom with her promising projects. She kick-started her acting career with a minor role in the series titled He Is Psychometric (2019). Her cameo appearance in the horror-comedy drama The School Nurse Files (2020) was also well-appreciated by fans.

The turning point of her career was the Netflix series Sweet Home (2020), which gained her global attention. The actress is at a nascent stage of her career and still, she has been able to showcase her versatility through various challenging roles.

Let’s take a look at the best K-dramas starring Go Yoon Jung!

Go Yoon Jung came to limelight with Sweet Home

In the monster-apocalyptic thriller Sweet Home, Go Yoon Jung plays Park Yuri, an asthmatic caretaker of a terminally ill senior. She stands out as a brave young survivor among the apartment residents. She holds medical training and when the time comes, she rightly utilizes her skills to help people who get injured during the process of fighting monsters. In additon, she knows how to use a crossbow!

Go Yoon Jung’s memorable roles in Alchemy of Souls, Moving and Death’s Game

Go Yoon Jung joined the second part of Alchemy of Souls (2022–2023). The narrative takes place in the fictional nation of Daeho, where the characters face unexpected experiences due to a magic spell that allows souls to swap bodies. In part 1, actress Jung So Min played Mu Deok whose body is inhabited by Nak Soo, an elite warrior. Part 2 continues the tale as Go Yoon Jung stars as enigmatic Nak Soo.

In the supernatural thriller Moving (2023), Go Yoon Jung assumes the role of Jang Hee Soo, a high school senior who is preparing for a college exam, but fate has other plans for her. The show gets interesting as she inherits extraordinary healing powers from her father Jang Joo Won (Ryu Seung Ryong).

Lastly, Death's Game (2023–2024) is a supernatural thriller with a star-studded ensemble including Park So Dam, Lee Jae Wook, Choi Siwon, and more. In this fantasy drama, Go Yoon Jung portrays the character of Lee Ji Su, the love interest of Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk) in college. Later, she becomes a novelist and reunites with Choi Yi Jae, who has reincarnated as Jang Gun Woo (Lee Do Hyun).

Take the poll given below to choose your favorite K-drama starring Go Yoon Jung!

